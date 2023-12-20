Suspect believed to be Fairmount Park rapist now in police custody: Sources

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The man believed to be the infamous Fairmount Park rapist has been taken into custody, Philadelphia police sources said Tuesday.

Additional details about the suspect’s identity have not yet been released.

Sources said they are awaiting DNA test results but police are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was previously described as a man, medium and muscular build, about 5’8″ tall, dark in complexion, black hair with a thin mustache or jawline beard and bushy eyebrows.

He was also described in previous incidents as having a “widow’s peak” hairline. In two cases, he was wearing an earring in his left ear. He was seen fleeing two scenes on a purple metallic 10-speed bike.

Police say the Fairmount Park rapist attacked and strangled Rebecca Park, who was a medical student, while she jogged alone on July 13, 2003.

The DNA found at Park’s murder was tied to two other attacks in 2003: a rape on April 30, 2003, at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road, and an attempted rape on October 25, 2003, at West River Drive near the Falls Bridge.

Four years later in 2007, the serial rapist struck again — this time in Pennypack Park. Police say a woman was raped near Frankford and Solly avenues.