Pa. data centers: How lawmakers are responding, from electricity and water use to tax breaks

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Thousands of new data centers are under construction or planned across the U.S., with dozens slated for the Philadelphia region.

The rapid growth of these mega computing facilities has left state legislatures scrambling to respond to their development. Electricity consumption from data centers in the U.S is expected to nearly double over the next five years, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie. State lawmakers across the country have introduced a flurry of bills addressing data centers this year, said Nicholas Miller, a policy associate with the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Data centers are incredibly fast moving and they are definitely high in the minds of many legislators and high in the minds of many people as well,” Miller said. “It does not show any sign of slowing down.”

In Pennsylvania, lawmakers are looking to limit impacts to household electricity bills, track data centers’ water usage and ensure they benefit local economies. Some state lawmakers want to speed up permitting for data centers, while others want to pause the development of hyperscale data centers entirely.