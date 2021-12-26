Officials: Christmas fire kills father, 2 children in Quakertown, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Officials in Bucks County are investigating an overnight fire that claimed the lives of a father, two children, and two dogs in Quakertown.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a two-story home located at 11 Essex Court.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly worked to put out the heavy flames that were coming from the home, according to officials.

At one point, firefighters were able to get inside the home but were pushed back out by the intense flames.

Officials say firefighters made several attempts to rescue the victims trapped inside the home before being unsuccessful.