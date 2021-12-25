Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey’s home catches fire in Voorhees: Officials
This story originally appeared on 6abc
A Sixers team official confirmed with Action News that the home of point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Friday night in Voorhees, New Jersey.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the first block of Fairway Drive.
Officials say firefighters were called for a multi-alarm fire.
Everyone was reported safe, and the team is working with Maxey to make sure he and his family have everything they need.
At this time there are no reported injures.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.