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Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse announced Wednesday that Michelle Zajko has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2022 shooting deaths of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko.

“We don’t have a smoking gun,” Rouse said at a press conference Wednesday. “It is piece after piece after piece of evidence that has been collected painstakingly over years.”

According to Rouse, Zajko had become estranged from her parents in 2022, and that same year became involved with members of an extremist cult-like group referred to as the Zizians, who have been linked to a total of six killings across the country.

Rita Zajko, Michelle’s mother, sent a text message to her daughter on Dec. 31, 2022, Michelle’s birthday, expressing regret for the rift that had grown between them, Rouse said.

Video footage shows later that day two individuals exiting a car outside of the Richard and Rita Zakjo’s home in Chester Heights, Delaware County. Investigators enhanced audio to reveal that one of the people said, “Mom,” after exiting the car, Rouse said.