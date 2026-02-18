From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Trump administration said it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling to restore the slavery exhibit at the President’s House Site on Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

“We disagree with the court’s ruling,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of the Interior said in a statement.

The spokesperson reiterated the agency’s belief that it had the legal and historical authority to unilaterally change exhibits across the country, regardless of agreements with local jurisdictions, such as the one entered into with the city of Philadelphia for the development of the President’s House Site.

“The National Park Service routinely updates exhibits across the park system to ensure historical accuracy and completeness,” the statement read.

The panels that described the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington, while he lived in Philadelphia, were removed on Jan. 22, the result of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last year, which directed the Interior and National Park Service to review and remove exhibits that “disparaged” American history.

The city of Philadelphia sued the park service, arguing it violated a cooperative agreement for the site’s development. U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia Rufe ruled in the city’s favor.