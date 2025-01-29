Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

President Donald Trump said while visiting an area of North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene that his administration plans on “fundamentally changing,” “overhauling” or even “terminating” the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in favor of sending funding to states to run disaster response alone.

“FEMA has been a very big disappointment,” Trump said. “They cost a tremendous amount of money. It’s very bureaucratic, and it’s very slow.”

The president issued an executive order Friday creating a council to perform a year-long review of the agency’s recent disaster responses, comparing its responses to those of states and the private sector. His press secretary clarified to reporters that the executive order would not abolish the agency — which the president would need approval from Congress to do.

“Really since the agency was founded there have been calls for the agency to be reformed,” said Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. But the agency already sends a “significant portion” of disaster response funding to states — and plays a key role in helping communities respond to disasters that stretch the capacity of state governments, she said.

“When you have a disaster that is so big that your state doesn’t have the resources to meet the needs at the local level, we have to turn to and rely on the federal government,” Montano said.

Here’s a look at the role FEMA plays in the Philadelphia region.

What does FEMA do?

During a disaster, such as a flood, earthquake or wildfire, FEMA can help communities respond, for example by sending out emergency warnings, deploying search and rescue teams, setting up temporary shelters or helping with evacuations, Montano said.

“FEMA is involved in helping with both the response, so immediate life-saving measures, and the recovery from disaster — putting everything back together again,” she said.

Helping with recovery can mean providing funding to state and local governments to clean up debris or repair roads and bridges. FEMA also provides financial assistance directly to families affected by disasters.

During non-disaster times, FEMA provides grants to help state and local governments prepare for disasters and reduce their risk, for example by buying communications equipment, writing emergency plans and running community response training programs, Montano said.

The agency is also the main flood insurance provider in the United States, through its National Flood Insurance Program, which is sold by private insurance companies.