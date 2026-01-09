From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of two victims injured in a nursing home explosion in Bristol Township in December that left three people dead.

Plaintiffs include Joseph Juhas Sr. and MaryAnn Schnepp, both of whom were residents at Bristol Health & Rehab Center where authorities say approximately 20 people were injured in the incident.

Filed Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the lawsuit claims that Juhas and Schnepp suffered “serious and permanent injuries” from the explosion, including intracranial bleeding, traumatic brain injuries and multiple fractures. Their spouses are also included among the plaintiffs.

The group is suing Saber Healthcare Group, the operator of the nursing home, as well as PECO and its parent company, Exelon Energy. The previous operator of the center is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The explosion and the resulting injuries “should never have happened,” said Brian Fritz, lead attorney for the case.

“The present owners failed to take their responsibility seriously in addressing … a very evident hazardous condition, as well as the utility company that came and has a hazardous response plan that was obviously not followed,” he told WHYY News. “To the point that both the managers of the nursing home as well as the utility company failed to stop activity taking place. They failed to turn off the gas and failed to evacuate the facility.”