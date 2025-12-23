Explosion at Bucks County nursing home traps people inside, authorities say

An explosion at a nursing home just outside Philadelphia collapsed part of the building and left people injured and trapped inside, authorities said.

A plume of black smoke rose from Silver Lake Healthcare Center in Bristol Township, as emergency responders across the region rushed there, joined by earthmoving equipment.

Authorities said there were injuries, but had yet to say whether there were any fatalities.

Police Lt. Sean Cosgrove said there were injuries, but that he wasn’t aware of any critical injuries.

“A lot of the details at this point are still unknown,” he told reporters at the scene.

Residents had been evacuated by emergency responders, bystanders and staff, he said.

Bucks County emergency management officials said they received the report of an explosion at approximately 2:17 p.m. and said a portion of the building was reported to have collapsed. Ruth Miller, a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, said her agency had been informed that people were trapped inside.

“I saw smoke and I saw car after car after car was a fire truck or ambulance from all over the city, from all over,” said state Rep. Tina Davis, whose district includes the facility and approached the scene in her car.

The cause of the explosion was unclear.