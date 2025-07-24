First celebration of North Philadelphia history comes this weekend

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Northern Liberties got its name from the founder of Philadelphia, William Penn, who granted free bonus acreage, or “liberty” lands, to the first people who bought land in his new city. The city proper had a limited amount of acreage available so the bonus acres were doled out to the north, becoming Philly’s first suburb.

Because it was located outside city boundaries at the time and thus outside Philly’s Quaker-based municipal laws, the liberties of Northern Liberties came to have a different meaning. Laws were looser up there. Indulgent and amoral behaviors were possible. Northern Liberties was one of the first red-light districts of colonial America.

Northern Liberties also became a place where Philadelphia’s free Black population could live and work with relatively less harassment.

“It’s not coincidental that people settled there,” said Louis Massiah, director of Scribe Video Center, which is launching the first North Philadelphia History Festival this weekend.

“It was outside of Philadelphia prior to the consolidation, so there were liberties — possibilities for people once they got out outside of the city proper,” he said.

The early 19th-century history of Northern Liberties as a site of Black freedom will be presented during the festival. The 1838 Black Metropolis project will offer a walking tour specifically around Wallace Street in Northern Liberties, what used to be called Pascal Alley, where people escaping enslavement found refuge in safe houses.

“It was, as the Philadelphia Tribune noted in 1914, the site where ‘more slaves were sheltered (some two thousand) than in any other in the country,’” 1838BlackMetropolis.com wrote on its blog. “Historian Charles Blockson affirmed that ‘more runaway slaves were hidden in houses on Pascal Alley than in any other area in Philadelphia.’”

Northern Liberties is one subject in the North Philadelphia History Festival, a four-day event of installations, tours, exhibitions and talks at several neighborhoods in North Philly, from Strawberry Mansion to Hunting Park to Kensington.