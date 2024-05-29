From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dem. Sen. Bob Casey is courting older voters in Pennsylvania, launching “Seniors for Casey.” In an interview with WHYY News, Casey highlighted the differences between his party and Republicans on issues important to seniors, such as Social Security and Medicare and presenting his record in Congress.

“I think that’s going to be the differences between me and my opponent are going to be abundantly clear by the end of the race,” Casey said about weak poll numbers among the older age groups. “I think voters are just kind of tuning into the race now. They probably know a little more about me than they know about him, but they’re still tuning into these issues.

Casey has a net favorability rating of 14 percentage points and a job approval rating of more than 15 points among older voters, according to an AARP poll. However, while he remains several points ahead of his opponent among younger voters, he is in a dead heat with challenger David McCormick among voters 50 years old and older.

Older voters tend to lean more Republican than their younger counterparts, and the same AARP poll showed Pres. Joe Biden 10 points below Donald Trump among the same demographic in the Keystone State.

They also vote more often. A recent Pew study found that nationally, 72% of 65 years and older voted in 2020, compared to 48% of those under 24 and 55% of those between 25 and 44. Pennsylvania is the 10th oldest state in the nation with a median age of 41, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.