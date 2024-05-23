Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to offer free diapers to families enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program after receiving federal approval, state officials have confirmed.

Similarly, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has also approved extending a pilot program in Delaware that provides free diapers and wipes to postpartum parents for the first three months after giving birth.

The recent approvals in both Delaware and Tennessee come as public health advocates say that families are increasingly struggling to afford enough diapers for their children — not only putting babies at risk of infection and rashes, but also forcing parents to miss work or school because they can’t afford enough diapers required at many childcare centers.

On average, newborn babies can require eight to 10 diapers a day, or around 300 a month. Toddlers can use around 150 diapers a month.

“For infants and toddlers, a key benefit to adequate diaper supply is preventing diaper dermatitis, otherwise known as diaper rash, and urinary tract infections,” CMS wrote in their approval letter to Tennessee on May 17. “Diaper rash is one of the most common medical conditions for infants and toddlers, and changing diapers frequently is the mainstay of recommendations to prevent this condition.”