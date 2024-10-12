Mentors like Jenkins played a major role in his career, McCleod said.

A two-time Super Bowl winner with the New Orleans Saints and the Eagles, Jenkins was also recognized during his NFL career by his peers and the industry, for his advocacy for social justice. In addition, his Malcolm Jenkins Foundation adopted several schools in Philadelphia, opening bank accounts for students and focusing on financial literacy and leadership.

In 2017, Jenkins received the National Football League Players Association’s Byron White Award for his philanthropic efforts through his foundation in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New Orleans.

“We don’t necessarily label a lot of individuals as mentors, we look at them as big brothers or ‘OGs,’ McCleod said. “I’ve had several in my life, whether it be a coach who offers advice or instilled confidence in me. There was something that they saw, a vision in myself that I didn’t necessarily see.”

According to a 2023 study by MENTOR National, 85% of young people with a mentor said the relationship helped them with issues related to school or education; 75% of people said a mentor had contributed significantly to their success later in life; and 58% of young people with a mentor said the relationship had supported their mental health.

Based in Boston, MENTOR is a nonprofit group that advocates for mentoring and tracks figures on the practice.

McCleod, in his 13th season in the NFL, grew up in Maryland and graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School. He and his wife Erika are both graduates of the University of Virginia.

“We started the program to help address generational stigmas and statistically low percentages of Black male college students, teachers and on-time high school graduation rates among African American male students,” Erika McLeod said in a statement. “The program helps students understand the value of education. Good students become good husbands, good fathers and good men. Next Man Up develops and motivates these young males to grab the torch of success for the next generation to follow.”

McCleod said that some young men of color may not have a father in their home or other positive role models. Sometimes in their search they may gravitate towards negative role models.

Maurice Floyd, a long-time political consultant agreed. He said mentors were invaluable to his career and in turn, Floyd has mentored others.

“You help them to shape and define themselves,” Floyd said. “A lot of times young people are just looking for answers and they don’t really know what they are looking for. That can drift into two ways – something negative or something positive, depending on who influences them.”

McCleod said he asks mentees to commit to giving back to the next generation when they become successful.

He is looking for mentors to join the cause. To do so, please go to the website: www.changeourfuture.com.

“We want to be able to change the narrative,” McCleod said. “We know that people are going to stumble. We need more Black male representation to place our hands around them in times of need.”