‘He’s just a regular’: How Jason Kelce went from Eagles center to ‘Mr. Delco’

Jason Kelce may be known as the best center to put on a Philadelphia Eagles uniform, but outside of the city he’s known as “Mr. Delco,” the most popular man in Havertown where he lives.

At Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, there’s Kelce memorabilia proudly on display throughout the store.

“For us it was really special because we had him two days after the [Super Bowl] parade,” said owner Carl Henderson.

Behind each picture and signature is a story.

“Everybody was here to see Jason and I have to tell you the story, he parks over here and people just filled his pickup truck with beer,” recalled Henderson.

At least once a year, he stops by this beloved card shop to sign autographs and meet fans, which always draws a line.

The staff around the corner at Crust Pizza and Havertown Grille can back up that fandom.

“All the customers know him. He knows all the customers by first name. He’s just a regular,” said Nick Haselidis, owner of Crust Pizza and Havertown Grille.

They say he’ll often drop in for a pie, or sit down for breakfast next door.