Tailoring health guidance to a larger population

Max Ray-Riek, a Delaware County resident and HIV/AIDS educator with ACT UP Philadelphia, said he believes it’s important that health guidance and messaging be tailored to all different groups of people, not just queer people, especially since it’s unclear how easily the virus spreads beyond intimate contact.

“People who are not queer can and do, and are getting monkeypox,” he said. “And it restricts their access to testing, restricts their access to preventative vaccination and post-exposure vaccination.”

In the U.S., eight children so far have been infected.

Ray-Riek said one problem in health guidance so far around monkeypox is prevention and vaccine recommendations, which still largely focus on gay and bisexual men, and other adults who have sex with men.

He said it can be confusing for people who don’t neatly fit into those categories.

“[It] just doesn’t capture the people who are most at risk of monkeypox,” he said. “I’m a transgender man. I don’t know if I would be eligible for the vaccine or not, and I don’t know who’s going to be interpreting that on any given day.”

An opportunity to do better

The World Health Organization has also recommended that men who have sex with men should consider limiting their number of sexual partners to reduce their risk. But Ray-Riek said that may not be possible for people who do sex work in order to make a living.

He said isolation guidance for people who’ve been exposed and infected is also made with the assumption that people have permanent housing to isolate in, or a job that will enable them to work from home or take time off. Ray-Riek said that’s not realistic for a lot of people.

“If there’s one thing we learned from COVID, it’s that public health messaging is not enough,” he said. “There’s nothing that undermines public health messaging faster than not also providing the means to follow the guidance.”

Sebrina Tate said that implementing effective public health strategies, it comes down to having better partnerships with organizations that serve vulnerable communities, before a crisis hits, not just during.

Tate is the executive director at Bebashi, a non-profit organization that serves Black and brown communities with LGBTQ-focused health care and services.

“All of the information, how we receive information, how it’s broken down, digested and understood — how do you make it culturally sensitive so that people are making the best decision for their health care, the best decision for them, and protecting themselves the best way they know how?” she asked.

Tate said the window is closing to get it right, but there’s still an opportunity to do better.