Philly residents can now submit online form to register for a monkeypox vaccine, but a shot isn’t guaranteed

Residents can now submit a request for a vaccine through the new online interest form. The request doesn’t guarantee a dose — people will still be evaluated based on risk and equity factors, city officials said.

“We need to deploy as many tools as possible now to prevent death and despair for more individuals and their families,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in a statement.

Doses overall are still limited, so vaccines continue to be prioritized among gay, bisexual, transgender, other men who have sex with men, and non-binary persons.

Other priority groups include sex workers and people who’ve had skin-to-skin contact with someone with monkeypox in the last 14 days.

People who don’t meet high-risk criteria and who may not be offered a vaccine appointment right away will be put on a waitlist and contacted when more doses become available, or if their risk factors change.

The city announced a new grant program last week in an effort to increase access to monkeypox education, treatment, testing and vaccination, particularly among hard-to-reach groups of people.

The program will grant 10 awards of up to $50,000 each in contracts with community and health provider organizations. Final applications are due Sept. 14.