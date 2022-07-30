Ed Coffin estimates that he spent more than 10 hours this week on the phone with medical providers and public health officials, searching social media and online, trying to find an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine in Philadelphia, where he lives.

Often, he was met with automated messages, conflicting advice on how to get an appointment, or told that nothing was available.

“Most people are probably not as invested in this as I am,” said Coffin, a registered dietician. “And people generally don’t have a lot of time or knowledge to be able to figure these things out. I would presume a lot of high-risk people, if they’ve tried and this is what they’ve gotten so far, probably just give up.”

Coffin, 36, said he falls into a group of people who are considered high risk for contracting monkeypox, which has so far disproportionately affected men who have sex with men in the current global outbreak.