Five Philadelphia-area medical clinics will soon offer monkeypox vaccines to existing patients at higher risk.

The city’s health department announced Monday it had provided vaccines for distribution to patients of Mazzoni Center, PhiladelphiaFIGHT, Presbyterian Hospital, Drexel Partnership, and PennMedicine.

According to an update to the City’s monkeypox dashboard, the clinics will be reaching out to their patients to offer appointments. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

It’s the latest move in the City’s effort to curb the monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia.

The current outbreak is most common among men who identify as gay or bisexual, but officials stressed that anyone is at risk of exposure through close physical contact.