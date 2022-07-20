The Philadelphia Health Department is set to provide monkeypox vaccines to people at high risk of being infected.

Approximately 1,605 doses of the monkeypox vaccine known as JYNNEOS will be available from the health department. However, doses will be provided only to those who set appointments and individuals with a higher risk of catching the virus, which includes people identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

The Health Department’s Director of Disease Control, Coleman Terrell says monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious infection. However, it is also preventable.

“Philadelphia has recently been allocated doses of vaccine that can help protect those who may have been exposed to monkeypox,” Terrell said. “We believe that with a targeted distribution strategy, we can help contain the outbreak and continue to protect those in our community.”

The vaccine requires two doses to be considered fully protected. The second dose is recommended to be taken 28 days following the first injection.

The city had previously received 225 doses of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government. Another 1,020 additional doses will be delivered next week. As more doses become available, the Health Department will continue to expand the vaccine program.

The CDC says many of the reported cases nationally have been among gay and bisexual men. However, it also notes that the virus can be acquired by all people, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Philadelphia’s Deputy Director of LGBT Affairs Erik Larson says the department is “letting equity guide” the decision-making process.

“As we wait for more doses of vaccine to become available from the federal government, we encourage individuals to make safer personal choices where possible,” Larson said. “Although monkeypox isn’t considered an STI, we always encourage individuals to have open conversations with their partners in order to increase safety and mitigate risk.”