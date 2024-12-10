From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has appointed Palak Raval-Nelson to lead the city’s Department of Public Health, highlighting her nearly three decades of service in the City of Brotherly Love.

Raval-Nelson started with the department back in 1996 as a public health sanitarian and rose through the ranks. For the last two years, Raval-Nelson served as the city’s deputy health commissioner, overseeing the divisions of Environmental Health Services, Air Management Services, the AIDS Activities Coordinating Office and the Public Health Lab.

During a press conference Monday at City Hall, Raval-Nelson said her first assignment all those years ago was conducting food inspections in Kensington, something that made her realize Philadelphia was where she wanted to be.