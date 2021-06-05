The first outdoor Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off Saturday at FDR park

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Flower Show opens Saturday for two weeks and it will be the first outdoor show in its 193-year history.

It’s normally held in March inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but this year, due to the pandemic, it’ll be at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in South Philadelphia in the acreage between the Swedish Museum and the lake boathouse.

The show is divided into three districts: the Plant District showing exotic and prize-winning plants, the Garden District for home gardeners interested in workshops, and the centerpiece Design District, which showcases 27 designers’ work under the theme of “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.”

“These imaginative exhibits will inspire and bring joy to people and provide gardeners with a wonderful kick-off to the growing season,” Sam Lemheney, chief of shows and events at PHS said.

This year’s winner for “Best in Show: Innovative Use of Design and Execution” for the theme is Wambui Ippolito’s Etherea. Ippolito was inspired by her memories of growing up in East Africa. It’s designed as a re-interpretation of the moorlands where humanity’s first ancestors lived.

“I’m very thankful for my mom who taught me how to garden,” she said. “I’m thankful for all the little kids of color who will be able to see me and locate themselves in the garden and start doing this for themselves.”