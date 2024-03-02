Come together: ‘United by Flowers’ at the Philly Flower Show

Some exhibitors interpreted the theme as national unity. There are two displays centered on cross-country road trips. One of them was designed by Jennifer Reed of Mullica Hill, N.J., who created a large map of the United States banded by preserved flowers of different colors, representing gardening climate zones.

A red MG convertible, which Reed sourced from a local junkyard, is positioned in front of the map. Inside are mannequins representing a driver and passengers wrapped in road maps — they appear to be a family — ready to point the car toward the open road.

“Our destinations that we go to with our families and our friends, it usually is geared towards the time of year and what we’re gonna see,” said Reed. “Should we go through Virginia and see the leaves? Should we go to California and see the super bloom? We really are geared to looking outside the window and seeing what our surroundings look like.”

Other designers took the “United” theme to a more intimate level. Tanisha Sample of West Philadelphia arranged a dining room of antique furniture set with enormous bouquets of mostly roses and tulips, carpeted by sod grass.

“A beautiful dining area to feel like you’re in your auntie’s or mother’s dining room,” Sample said. “It’s human connection. Love. We are happy at the table. Sometimes we grieve at the table. We even share recipes, secrets at the table. You might even have a business meeting. In all nationalities, the table brings us together.”

This is Sample’s first time as a solo designer in the Flower Show. She was trained as a cosmetician, and it is a giant professional leap for her to exhibit as a florist on such a prominent stage.

“I didn’t grow up on a flower farm. Remember, I’m from West Philadelphia. Concrete steps,” she said. “For me to put down cosmetology and pick up something else is to show possibility. I can be a florist. I am a florist. A Black, beautiful florist.”

Coincidentally, right next to the former cosmetologist is another take on a space well understood as a welcoming place of neighborhood and community unity: a Black beauty salon. The Black Girl Florist collective created a mock-up of a hair and nail shop festooned with roses, delphiniums, limeflowers, and baby’s breath.

Valerie Crisostomo, the Atlanta-based designer and CEO of the Black Girl Florist, completed the salon look with hairdryers, scissors, and even vintage copies of Jet magazine — an especially knowing wink to the culture.

“We’re talking about a place where we go in vulnerably to get our hair done,” she said. “We’re able to have conversations and build relationships with other women who are in the same journey in that same moment.”

Among the literally manicured flower displays is one that looks distinctively rough, strewn with discarded concrete traffic barriers and rusty panels of corrugated tin, between which rise Shasta daisies, common mullein, and witch grass.