From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chilly winds are blowing through the Philadelphia region, but there’s an event on the horizon designed to chase away the cold and offer an air of optimism for what is to come when winter leaves town.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is just over a month away, so organizers gathered on this blustery January morning to unveil this year’s theme: “Gardens of Tomorrow.”

“It’s a stunning mix of garden and floral and water, and light and sound elements. It’s essentially a garden, dream world with these evocative touches of this fantastic botanical future,” said Seth Pearsoll, the show’s vice president and creative director. He said the show is designed to evoke a sense of optimism for what is to come.

The theme will help point people in the direction of how planting something today is a way of believing in a better future. The lineup of presenters includes everyone from school students to world-class designers who will make some of the amazing displays that will grace the convention center floor.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said some of the proceeds from the show will go to making all neighborhoods in the region greener.

“It’s a call to action for local, state and even the federal government to figure out how we will maximize the efficient use of scarce resources to continue investing in what you do,” she said.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Nikil Saval called the event a feast for the senses.

“Green spaces help to build our sense of belonging and connection,” he said. “Green spaces scrub our pollution, they keep our waters safe and clean, and they make our city more resilient in the face of extreme weather.”