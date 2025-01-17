A harbinger of warmer days, Philly Flower Show unveils ‘Gardens of Tomorrow’ theme
Organizers designed this year’s show to help propel visitors through winter with flowers and other outdoor-themed indoor displays.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Chilly winds are blowing through the Philadelphia region, but there’s an event on the horizon designed to chase away the cold and offer an air of optimism for what is to come when winter leaves town.
The Philadelphia Flower Show is just over a month away, so organizers gathered on this blustery January morning to unveil this year’s theme: “Gardens of Tomorrow.”
“It’s a stunning mix of garden and floral and water, and light and sound elements. It’s essentially a garden, dream world with these evocative touches of this fantastic botanical future,” said Seth Pearsoll, the show’s vice president and creative director. He said the show is designed to evoke a sense of optimism for what is to come.
The theme will help point people in the direction of how planting something today is a way of believing in a better future. The lineup of presenters includes everyone from school students to world-class designers who will make some of the amazing displays that will grace the convention center floor.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said some of the proceeds from the show will go to making all neighborhoods in the region greener.
“It’s a call to action for local, state and even the federal government to figure out how we will maximize the efficient use of scarce resources to continue investing in what you do,” she said.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Nikil Saval called the event a feast for the senses.
“Green spaces help to build our sense of belonging and connection,” he said. “Green spaces scrub our pollution, they keep our waters safe and clean, and they make our city more resilient in the face of extreme weather.”
Parker and Saval both discussed how green spaces can help reduce violence and make the region safer.
Floral designers Lily Beelen, Mike Boerma, Berit Laursen and Ahti Lyra will create displays representing their ideas of a “future flower” that will speak to themes of hope, resilience and the excitement and promise of the future.
Another display called “Don’t Call It Dirt, Don’t Call It Trash” will show the potential of items often thrown away, like glass jars, bottles and other debris, and how they can be transformed into sustainable landscaping.
Japanese garden designer Kazuyuki Ishihara will collaborate with Iftikhar Ahmed of Treeline Designz on a two-tiered garden called “Tomorrow’s Eden — Gardens for a Changing World.” The plan is to find commonalities between two “distinct yet interconnected garden spaces” and show how one can uplift the other.
New York’s Simply Nia Design will exhibit a deconstructed clock to explain how we invest in the next generation of designers, growers and environmental stewards.
There will also be the “Butterflies Live” exhibit for those who want to pay to experience live exotic butterflies on an immersive basis.
The Kids Cocoon will offer a play space for younger adults to play with seedlings, enjoy story time and immerse themselves in activities, such as creating floral-inspired masterpieces using Lego blocks.
The Bloom Bar will also return, and guests will be able to buy floral crowns to wear during the event.
Potting Parties will also help people with container gardening, which is becoming increasingly popular in urban settings.
The event officially runs March 1–9, but a preview for Horticulture Society members will be held Feb. 28.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.