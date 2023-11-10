‘United by Flowers’: PHS announces theme for 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The theme for the 2024 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is “United by Flowers.”

PHS said it’s a celebration of the sense of community created when hundreds of thousands of people from all over the region and the world come together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to marvel at the beauty of gardens.

There will be bond-building activities, from floral bouquets you can arrange with a friend in matching mugs to wear-one-share-one United by Flowers pins.

This is the 195th Philadelphia Flower Show and the theme is meant to honor everyone, from the professional designers to amateur competitors, as well as floral-clad fashionistas looking for that perfect selfie and families who’ve made going to the flower show an annual tradition.

To get your tickets, visit the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show website.

The event will be held from March 2-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.