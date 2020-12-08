The Philadelphia Flower Show will make outdoor debut at FDR Park in 2021

The Philadelphia Flower Show, also known as the “the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event,” is headed outdoors in 2021 — a first in its almost 200-year run.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which hosts the annual event, said the show’s new home will be FDR Park and will take place June 5 to 13.

The flower show has typically brought some 250,000 people from all over the world to the Pennsylvania Convention Center every year. The 2020 flower show took place at the end of February and early March, narrowly missing travel restrictions and other social distancing guidelines implemented once the pandemic reached the region.

Still, PHS had to make a quick decision this year regarding its flagship event, which helps the organization fund its programs, at a time when it was still unclear when the U.S. would have a vaccine available.