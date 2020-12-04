Philly parks are going organic with ban on synthetic weed-killers

Synthetic weed-killers will soon be a substance non-grata in Philadelphia parks and public spaces.

In a unanimous vote, City Council Thursday passed legislation banning herbicides linked to health conditions such as cancer, asthma and learning disabilities on all city-owned land.

The Healthy Outdoor Public Spaces bill sponsored by Councilmember Cindy Bass applies to all city parks, trails, recreation centers and playgrounds. These parcels of public land are now maintained with chemicals including glyphosate and 2, 4-D, a common weed killer linked by a growing body of scientific research to harmful impacts on humans and the environment.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer described glyphosate in 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

In addition to the ban on certain chemicals, the legislation requires the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to document the usage of any pesticide and report back annually to City Council.

A recent study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared that glyphosate is not a carcinogen and presents no threat to human health when the chemical is used according to the label. But public health advocates believe protections should be in place because of the difficulty in guaranteeing correct usage and exposure levels. The chemical can be especially harmful to children, whose playful explorations can put them at risk of higher levels of exposure.

“Children play close to ground where pesticides settle, they put their hands in their mouths and breathe more rapidly than adults increasing inhalation exposures,” said Sarah Evans, an assistant professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Under the legislation passed Thursday, the regulation will go into effect over the next three years. Beginning in July, the Department of Parks and Recreation will be required to report pesticide use publicly. In 18 months, the law will prohibit certain toxic chemicals on all city property except golf courses and athletic fields, which must comply by the end of 2022.

The city must also develop an organic land management plan that includes regular soil testing and selection of planting.