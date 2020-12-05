N.J. governor: First shipments of COVID vaccine could arrive in hospitals next week

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Several New Jersey hospitals are preparing to receive the first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

The state could see 76,000 doses of the vaccine next week — the first of three shipments. By the end of the month, hospitals could receive 300,000 and 500,000 total doses.

To help residents with distribution, Murphy signed an executive order that changed the vaccination process to opt-out instead of opt-in. This way residents looking to get their two-dose vaccination are not required to enroll, but those who wish to opt out can do so.

“We are doing this for a simple reason to ensure that those who choose to receive a vaccine get the most effective course in the most streamlined manner possible on the proper timetable and without logistical or bureaucratic hurdles in the way” Murphy said.

The governor said the order does not force anyone to take the vaccine, and expressed optimism that the end of the pandemic is near. However, “the mere presence of a vaccine in our state does not mean that we can flip a light switch and remove all restrictions or lift every advisory,” he added.

“COVID isn’t simply going to vanish because there are vaccine doses in a freezer waiting for distribution,” Murphy said. “This is going to be more like a dimmer and the light will get brighter and brighter and brighter over time.”

Pfizer is now in the process of getting emergency approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration. The doses could go out within 24 hours of FDA approval, Murphy said.