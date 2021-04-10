Murphy, First Lady receive first vaccine shots at South Jersey mega site

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday joined the more than three million people who have gotten at least one of their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the Garden State.

“Boom,” Murphy said after getting the jab at the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site.

Murphy’s wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, also received her shot. The pair, who were waiting until they were eligible to get vaccinated, got their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently anyone over age 55, people with certain medical conditions, and select frontline essential workers are eligible for the vaccine in New Jersey. On April 19, anybody over the age of 16 who lives, works, or studies in the state will be eligible.

So far the state has fully vaccinated just over two million people, about 40% of its goal of inoculating 4.7 million residents to reach herd immunity.