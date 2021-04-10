Murphy, First Lady receive first vaccine shots at South Jersey mega site
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday joined the more than three million people who have gotten at least one of their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the Garden State.
“Boom,” Murphy said after getting the jab at the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site.
Murphy’s wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, also received her shot. The pair, who were waiting until they were eligible to get vaccinated, got their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Currently anyone over age 55, people with certain medical conditions, and select frontline essential workers are eligible for the vaccine in New Jersey. On April 19, anybody over the age of 16 who lives, works, or studies in the state will be eligible.
So far the state has fully vaccinated just over two million people, about 40% of its goal of inoculating 4.7 million residents to reach herd immunity.
Still, the virus continues to rampage across New Jersey.
The state reported another 3,523 positive PCR tests Friday as well as 952 new positive antigen tests, for a cumulative total of 946,504 lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
New Jersey also recorded another 43 deaths related to COVID-19. The state has now seen 22,253 confirmed fatalities and another 2,573 probable deaths from the virus.
