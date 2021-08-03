What you need to know as events and restaurants start requiring proof of vax

How to store and keep track of your information

So far, many places are going low-tech.

Martha, a restaurant in Kensington, announced on Saturday morning that it would require vaccines for all patrons planning to dine indoors. Either the physical card, or a picture of one, is sufficient proof, and data will not be stored.

“There are some people who come in already holding their card in their hands, really proud and excited to show it off,” said general manager Olivia Caceres. “There was one person who actually decided to show me her card, and then a video of her getting vaccinated.”

Children who are under 12, the age at which they are eligible to be vaccinated, are given a pass, but those 12 and over must also be vaccinated, said Caceres.

When traveling abroad, Canada and the E.U. both have apps that you must use to upload vaccination documents and test results. Canada also requires travelers to carry their vaccine cards during their trip. New York state has created the Excelsior Pass, an app that businesses and residents can opt into which allows recipients to share proof of vaccination digitally.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not keep a national database for vaccine recipients in the United States. If Pennsylvania residents lose their physical card, having a picture on hand can help, but for more official proof the CDC advises vaccine recipients to contact their state immunization information system (IIS) or the vaccine provider.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not respond to a request for information about its system by time of writing. However, major companies which have distributed the vaccine, such as CVS, have made portals where recipients can sign up to see proof of vaccination, and there is now a boom of apps such as Clear and CommonPass which can be linked to vaccine information available from pharmacies.

Storing such sensitive information has caused some concern among privacy experts, according to the Brookings Institution. Personal health information given to a doctor’s office is subject to privacy protections in the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, but not necessarily when willingly entered in an app, where it could be subject to data breaches, government surveillance, or corporate misuse.