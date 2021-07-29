Philly’s painful and profitable — for some — rental car crunch

After COVID-19 shut down travel for much of 2020, an ensuing rental car crunch is remaking summer 2021 plans.

Customers in the Philadelphia region describe long lines, high prices, and a lack of cars when trying to take a day trip to the beach or a road trip around the country. That’s pushed some to change their plans, or to try car-sharing start-ups as an alternative.

“I have kind of given up on using rental cars for the time being, until I hear that it’s calmed down a little bit,” said Derek Lombardi, an urban planner in Philadelphia. Pre-pandemic, Lombardi said, he regularly booked rental cars from the Enterprise location on Washington Avenue to go home to Rhode Island at Christmastime and to take day and overnight trips in the summer.

Now, the lack of availability and higher prices have pushed Lombardi to travel differently, either riding with friends or sticking to places he can take the train.

“It’s definitely put a damper on travel plans,” he said.

Casandra Best, 39, of Philadelphia, had booked flights and hotel stays for a pre-back-to-school trip to Alaska with her husband and daughter when they started researching rental car prices. Seven days of renting a car would run them $1,800, hundreds more than they paid for their flights.

“It was crazy, so we canceled everything,” Best said. The family even looked into renting a van at a Home Depot in Anchorage and using that as their transportation, but those vehicles were also booked.

What was supposed to be a surprise trip for their 10-year-old, a break because “COVID has not been kind to children,” is now indefinitely on hold.

More than a dozen people responded to WHYY News via email and social media describing issues with renting cars this summer, from lost reservations to general frustrations with higher prices and low availability now dubbed the “car-rental-apocalypse.”

Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise, Alamo, and National brand car rental services, blamed the scarcity on high demand for cars and an ongoing shortage of electronics needed for cars.

“Enterprise Holdings, like the rest of the industry, is seeing increased demand for vehicles for travel,” said spokesperson Sara Miller. “A key challenge right now is global supply chain challenges.”

She urged customers to book as early as possible.

The biggest supply chain issue is a semiconductor or “car chip” shortage, which has plagued the auto industry as a whole since chip manufacturers pivoted to make parts for consumer electronics as that demand surged early in the pandemic. Auto retailers are making fewer cars, and that shortage forced rental car companies to buy used cars at auction, reported Bloomberg. Many are operating at lower levels than they were pre-pandemic, after selling off cars in 2020, when demand was low.