As the first wave of the pandemic was raging and businesses were reeling from the shutdown, a group of Philadelphia-area business leaders brainstormed ways to help.

While state and federal financial aid were supposedly available, many mom-and-pop enterprises struggled to access the money. With experience in industries ranging from supermarkets to corporate law, the group came up with its own solution.

In May, they launched the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund.

Funded through donations from philanthropists, wealthy business owners, and anyone who wanted to pitch in, the program provided $3,000 forgivable loans to the state’s most vulnerable small businesses.

As the name suggests, it was intended to be a short-term effort.

“We honestly thought we would close this fund down after a few months,” said Jeff Brown, the fund’s chair, who operates a dozen ShopRite grocery stores in the Philadelphia area. “We thought everything would be open, and it would be over.”

That didn’t happen. Even as government officials impose new rounds of mitigation measures and restrictions, the state and federal aid that helped some proprietors weather the spring lockdown has dried up. On Sunday night President Donald Trump reversed course and signed the second stimulus bill, which contains hundreds of billions in aid for small businesses. It is unclear how quickly that money will flow.

But the 30 Day Fund is still going strong.

Over the past six months, the program has raised more than $3.1 million, and funded a diverse assortment of businesses in every Pennsylvania county. Organizers expect to have provided loans to at least 1,000 independent operations by year’s end.

“We are excited about what has been accomplished,” Brown said. “But we are concerned about the situation businesses are in — they are in the worst shape they’ve been in this whole time,”

Focus on diversity, with a personal touch

About 45% of the 30 Day Fund’s recipients are people of color, according to a spokesperson for the group. Black and Latino business owners received Paycheck Protection Program funding at a lower rate than their white counterparts, so making their program inclusive was important to the Philly business leaders.

The 30 Day Fund has also made a point to seek out women entrepreneurs: 54% of the forgivable loan’s recipients are women.

Before the pandemic, Tamekah Bost was optimistic about the growth potential of a Philly-style take on Chinese takeout. In early March the Philadelphia native signed a lease on a sixty-seat second location for her restaurant, called “The Better Box.”

Two weeks later, the city shut down. “It was kind of like a shaking-in-your-boots moment,” Bost said.