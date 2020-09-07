Pa. child care advocates fear new Gov. Wolf policy will break the industry

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Pennsylvania’s already teetering child care industry fears a recent tweak in state policy will push providers over the financial brink.

It’s the latest stress the industry has faced since COVID-19 turned the child care sector upside down in March.

When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered most of the state’s child care centers to shut down for two weeks that month to slow the spread of the virus, Erinn Rinn didn’t waste any time.

Rinn, who is the operations director of child care providers in Delaware and Chester counties, spent the rest of the month frantically reading up on safety protocols and rearranging classrooms — anything she and her staff could do to safely reopen in April.

But, when April rolled around, the child care centers were still closed due to state orders. May came, then June: they remained closed.

“Every week we thought we would open soon,” Rinn said. “We were always waiting.”

The providers finally opened their doors in mid-June, but demand is nothing like it once was. Currently the two child cares, which largely care for kids from low-income families, have a combined enrollment of about 600 kids — less than a third of what it was pre-pandemic.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs,” Rinn said. “Other parents are working from home … or they are just scared.”

Rinn has received pandemic grants and loans, but her businesses’ biggest financial lifeline has a state program called “Child Care Works,” which subsidized low-income families’ child care.

Since March, the state has paid providers based on the total number of their kids enrolled in the program before the pandemic, even if they had stopped attending child care since. At Rinn’s child care centers, 85% of the kids enrolled in February were funded through the program.

But now that financial lifeline is disappearing. Pennsylvania officials have announced that, starting this month, child care providers will only be paid for kids in attendance.

Pennsylvania’s Office of Childhood Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) made the change in hopes of routing funding more logically as they anticipate a flood of working families rushing back to child care as many school districts begin the year fully or partially virtual.

But industry advocates say there is no evidence this rush is happening yet, and they worry the change will cause many providers, already struggling with increased costs related to the pandemic, to collapse. The fear in the long term is that post-COVID, when parents and the larger economy will need the child care sector the most, it will have been too fundamentally damaged by the events of this year to meet the need.

Rinn estimates her income will fall by 75% next month, when she’ll get her first reduced payment.

“There are going to have to be costs cut,” Rinn said. “Are we going to have to not follow CDC guidelines because we don’t have enough money to pay our staff?”