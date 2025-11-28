From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Relaxing, instrumental music plays throughout Sarang Head Spa near Norris Square in Philadelphia. Soft light accentuates plants and flowy white curtains that decorate the space.

Clients can pick from a menu of tailored scalp treatments designed to address common issues like oiliness and dandruff by removing buildup, improving circulation and promoting hair growth.

Head spas and scalp treatments are the latest wellness trend gaining momentum in cities like Philadelphia, especially among millennials and Gen Zers, who are spending more than older generations on related products, devices and services.

Sonia Yoon, owner of Sarang Head Spa, said these businesses are also creating opportunities for people to learn more about how to properly take care of their scalp.

“There are some clients who are like, what is this concept of a head spa? What does it benefit? What is it good for?” Yoon said. “I’m always so fascinated by how clients don’t know about their scalp, but then they know so much about their hair. But hair grows out from the scalp.”