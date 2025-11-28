Head spas and scalp treatments are gaining popularity in cities like Philadelphia, but what are they?
Head spas are gaining a strong following among beauty influencers and wellness buffs — and their numbers are growing.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Relaxing, instrumental music plays throughout Sarang Head Spa near Norris Square in Philadelphia. Soft light accentuates plants and flowy white curtains that decorate the space.
Clients can pick from a menu of tailored scalp treatments designed to address common issues like oiliness and dandruff by removing buildup, improving circulation and promoting hair growth.
Head spas and scalp treatments are the latest wellness trend gaining momentum in cities like Philadelphia, especially among millennials and Gen Zers, who are spending more than older generations on related products, devices and services.
Sonia Yoon, owner of Sarang Head Spa, said these businesses are also creating opportunities for people to learn more about how to properly take care of their scalp.
“There are some clients who are like, what is this concept of a head spa? What does it benefit? What is it good for?” Yoon said. “I’m always so fascinated by how clients don’t know about their scalp, but then they know so much about their hair. But hair grows out from the scalp.”
Improving scalp health and care
Yoon, who grew up in Delaware County, was a teacher before following her true passion and switching careers. She opened her business last January and specializes in Korean scalp and hair treatments.
“Sarang is actually my Korean name,” Yoon said as she waited for her first client to arrive on a recent Friday morning. “I love the scalp and hair health, which is why I named it Sarang Head Spa.”
Her studio joins a small but growing number of other spas in the city exclusively dedicated to head spa services.
Before launching, Yoon traveled to Korea, where head spas have been expanding over the last two decades. (The culture of prioritizing scalp care and wellness is a centuries-old practice in Japan.)
There, she learned how to use scalp analysis technology, massage techniques and clinical-grade serums and shampoos to help with dandruff, oiliness, hair loss and other conditions.
“In Korea, we’re very result-driven. When we go to a skin clinic, we don’t just go for the gua sha or a massage on our face. We want to see that double chin go away. We want to see those wrinkles gone,” Yoon said with a laugh. “So, in that aspect, my spa does the same thing, too.”
Just before 10 a.m., Victoria Busiankova walked into Sarang for a 60-minute custom scalp facial, which is tailored to each client’s specific scalp conditions and needs. It costs $150, which is on par with similar full-service sessions at other head spas in the greater Philly area.
“It’s just good self-care that you kind of try to take a break from everything that’s happening around you and treat yourself to something nice,” Busiankova said.
The first part of the appointment involves a scalp analysis. Yoon held what looked like a large digital ear thermometer to her client’s scalp. The rounded tip functioned like a microscope, taking magnified pictures of hair follicles and skin.
“I do see a little bit of sensitivity around the pores and follicles, a little bit of oils around the follicles, too, and some buildup,” Yoon said as she pointed to the pictures on a small monitor. “So, I still recommend washing every day if possible.”
Next, Yoon instructed Busiankova to lie down on a massage table with a headrest and sink basin at the top.
For the next hour, Yoon used oils, scrubs, cleansers and shampoos to massage, exfoliate and clean the scalp. She also offers a steam treatment and, in some cases, red light therapy to promote hair growth.
The sessions end with a light blow-dry. Yoon also does a lot of teaching along the way.
“So, learning those different things like to wash more frequently or to use the right products,” she said. “The skin on our face is the same thing on our scalp, so if you’re using the wrong products, that’s where a lot of problems come from and a lot of clients don’t think about that.”
What dermatologists say about scalp health
Head and scalp conditions like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema or contact dermatitis are fairly common, said Dr. Michele Farber, a Philadelphia-based dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.
And while everyone experiences some normal hair shedding, “there should be no thinning, patchiness, or excessive shedding in a healthy scalp,” Farber said, which could indicate a hair loss condition.
“Keeping a clean scalp along with scalp massage may help promote circulation, which can support hair growth,” she said.
Head spas with knowledgeable specialists who can “accommodate certain needs such as dry or sensitive scalp while treating the hair gently should be generally safe,” Farber said.
However, people should be wary of locations that use too much force or don’t tailor their products to different scalp conditions, which can exacerbate rashes, itching or irritation and result in more issues, she said.
Seeking medical treatment for persistent problems like rashes, hair loss and pre-existing conditions is still recommended, Farber said, as they may need prescription medication to fully resolve, or they could be signs of an underlying disease or health issue.
That’s why treatments at the head spa aren’t meant to replace or supersede therapies recommended by board-certified dermatologists, Yoon said, but rather complement that care safely and effectively.
“I’m pretty honest with my clients. Nobody has said, ‘Sonia, I thought you would make me grow hair’ or ‘I thought you would get rid of my psoriasis,’ because I don’t set up my clients for that,” she said. “So, a combination of teaching them like, ‘You can still use the prescription shampoo, but this is what you also have to do’ helps my clients.”
Since opening the spa, Yoon said interest in scalp treatments and services has only grown. Her clients include hair stylists interested in learning more about scalp health, people who are seeing videos of head spa treatments on TikTok and others looking for a luxurious experience that can benefit their wellness goals.
“I’m grateful that I get to teach people in a different way,” she said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.