Remembering John Prine with the superfan author of a new book about the songwriter

John Prine, a songwriter who changed American music with stories of ordinary people told in plainspoken language set to acoustic guitar, died a year ago. He was 73 and died in Nashville from complications related to the coronavirus.

The ballad “I Remember Everything,” released two months after his death, earned him two posthumous Grammys and debuted at #1 on Billboard Rock Digital Sales Chart. The song thoughtfully inventories what was meaningful in Prine’s life: the places he saw, the songs he sang, and the people who smiled on him.

Prine released more than 18 albums during his 50-year career, and many of his songs have been covered by recording industry heavy-hitters. Among them: Bonnie Raitt, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, George Strait, and Amos Lee.

Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn spoke with John Prine superfan Bruce Rits Gilbert about his new book, “John Prine One Song at a Time.”

He said his first encounter with Prine’s music was in the spring of 1973 when he was a college freshman swapping records with friends. Gilbert was smitten.

The Beatles were no longer, and the music was getting a little more psychedelic. So I found myself not liking the direction of where rock and roll was headed. So when I put John Prine on, it was just amazing.