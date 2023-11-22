From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA officials are locked in active negotiations with the union representing the transit authority’s police force to avoid a potential strike.

Negotiations are taking place at SEPTA headquarters, with sessions lasting several hours each day, according to spokesperson Andrew Busch.

FOTP Lodge #109, which represents SEPTA’s 178 patrol officers, has been working without a contract for the last seven months with the main issue reportedly being pay.

In an interview with WHYY News Tuesday, Busch said progress on the talks has been “hard to come by.”

“But as long as the two sides are talking or are agreeing to talk, we’re hopeful that there won’t be a strike,” he said.