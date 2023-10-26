From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Philadelphia and SEPTA are warning residents to prepare for alternate travel methods as a potential strike of the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 could impact many of the city’s transit services next week.

A strike would halt operations of city bus and trolley routes, along with the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line, as early as Wednesday, Nov. 1. Regional Rail, Suburban Transit, LUCY, and CCT Connect service would still continue to operate as usual.

“We’re hopeful we’re not going to get to that point …but there are procedures in place to do that and that’s what we would follow if we got to that point,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The contract between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 expires at midnight on Halloween. Busch said negotiators for both sides have met at least 20 times over the last several weeks and are currently holding meetings at the Wyndham Hotel in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.