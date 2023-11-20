SEPTA Transit Police Union looks to continue negotiations in hopes of staving off strike

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A looming SEPTA Transit Police strike is in limbo Monday morning amid hope that one more set of talks could produce a deal to prevent officers from walking off the job.

The union set a midnight deadline for Sunday night, which came and went. However, officers put off a walkout and stayed on the job to see if union reps and SEPTA’s general manager could come to terms.

SEPTA Transit Police union leaders say SEPTA’s general manager has not been directly part of the negotiations, adding that they want to meet with her instead of those they’ve been dealing with.

SEPTA officials spoke with the union for nearly six hours on Sunday, but officials say they are still negotiating a potential agreement. Transit police have been working without a contract for the last seven months and say the main issue is pay.

SEPTA officials say they believe they are offering a fair deal that includes a signing bonus and a 13% pay increase over three years.

However, the transit police union president is not satisfied and says SEPTA hasn’t matched the pay and benefits it recently gave to members of the Transport Workers Union, which represents thousands of SEPTA employees outside the agency’s police force.

“There are organizations and corporations going on strike right now because workers are tired. They’re tired of being mistreated and so we want to make sure that those workers — those SEPTA police officers — are well treated, well paid and well resourced,” said commuter Keon Gerow, from Drexel Hill.

Action News spoke with Omari Bervine, the transit police union president, on Sunday night.

While Bervine said the union was negotiating with SEPTA, he says no real progress was made.

He also said transit police are dangerously low-staffed, which makes it difficult to keep passengers and employees safe.

Bervine says they are about 25% under their budgeted head count because officers are leaving to work in other departments that offer higher wages and benefits.

The transit police’s concern is that they will never reach a fully-staffed department if they remain among the lowest-paid police jobs in the area.

Commuters who spoke with Action News say they hope both sides reach an agreement so officers don’t walk off the job.

“People deserve to be paid right and have their workplace be a good environment, but also, I like to feel safe when I use SEPTA,” said Ava Scholl, from West Philadelphia. “Not having the police there would definitely be different.”

“More pay because their lives are at stake, so it could be something that’s dangerous that they have to encounter, so it’s important for them to get more pay. Pay for performance, so if you want them to perform better you got to pay them better,” added fellow commuter, Latrise Graves, from Germantown.