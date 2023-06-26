Donate

SEPTA to receive $80 million in funding to help modernize fleet, support safety upgrades

The $80 million in funding will include an initiative for zero-emission buses.

    • June 26, 2023
File photo: A SEPTA bus travels down a street in Philadelphia. (Bernardo Morillo for WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA is set to receive a massive federal grant Monday to help modernize its fleet.

The money will also be used towards safety and power upgrades to six SEPTA bus districts.

SEPTA and government officials will outline the improvements at an afternoon press conference hosted by the Federal Transit Authority.

They will also discuss the importance of SEPTA to the community following the I-95 collapse in Tacony.

