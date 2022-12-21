Councilmember-at-large David Oh said he was glad to see the events return as it provides opportunities for Philly artists to showcase their skills.

“Everybody needs a chance to explore, and there’s nothing more frustrating for people that feel they never had a chance, they never had an opportunity, or there’s something they should be doing or could be doing,” Oh said.

Many emerging artists were awarded for their contributions to the local scene, but one artist was honored for his long lasting contributions to jazz through his organ playing.

Joey DeFrancesco passed away earlier this year at the age of 51. A City Council resolution honoring his legacy was read aloud to the hundreds in attendance.

DeFrancesco’s sister, Cheryle, said her brother would’ve never have made it if it wasn’t for members of the community recognizing his talent.

“I just want to thank you all for recognizing Joey,” DeFrancesco said. “In his short time here, he affected a lot of people and I just want to say that you should honor and love the people you’re with on this earth, because you never know when God’s going to call them home.”

DeFrancesco recorded more than 30 albums during his career, and even got to collaborate with artists such as Van Morrison and Miles Davis.