After two years without a competition, PHL LIVE Center Stage closed out its return Tuesday night by awarding the music competitions top artists and groups.
From August to September of this year, hundreds of artists submitted video clips of themselves performing for a shot at being the best in their category.
Artists competed across 10 music genres including hip-hop, classical, and world music for a $1,000 award in each category.
Councilmember-at-large David Oh said he was glad to see the events return as it provides opportunities for Philly artists to showcase their skills.
“Everybody needs a chance to explore, and there’s nothing more frustrating for people that feel they never had a chance, they never had an opportunity, or there’s something they should be doing or could be doing,” Oh said.
Many emerging artists were awarded for their contributions to the local scene, but one artist was honored for his long lasting contributions to jazz through his organ playing.
Joey DeFrancesco passed away earlier this year at the age of 51. A City Council resolution honoring his legacy was read aloud to the hundreds in attendance.
DeFrancesco’s sister, Cheryle, said her brother would’ve never have made it if it wasn’t for members of the community recognizing his talent.
“I just want to thank you all for recognizing Joey,” DeFrancesco said. “In his short time here, he affected a lot of people and I just want to say that you should honor and love the people you’re with on this earth, because you never know when God’s going to call them home.”
DeFrancesco recorded more than 30 albums during his career, and even got to collaborate with artists such as Van Morrison and Miles Davis.
Here’s the list of the 2022 PHL LIVE Center Stage Award Winners:
People’s Choice: Sofia Farrell
World: Soloway Band
Rock: Velvet Rouge
R&B: Ty Avery
Pop: Dom & Jesse
Jazz: The Crowd Pleasers
Hip Hop: Eli Capella
Gospel: Frantastic Noise
DJ: Yazeer Da Deejay
Country/Folk: The Hoppin Boxcars
Classical: Artem Borisov
The competition is in collaboration with the Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Global Opportunities and Creative/Innovative Economy.
