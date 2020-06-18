Donate

    PHILADANCO Turns 50!

    Air Date: June 18, 2020

    This year The Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO), is celebrating 50 years of bringing the highest quality dance performances to the stage. Across the nation and around the world, PHILADANCO is recognized for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance.

    Movers & Makers sits down with Founder & Artistic Director, Joan Myers Brown for an engaging discussion on how she dealt with overwhelming bias to attain success in the world of dance as a “Black Ballerina” in the era of segregation. We also talk with Brenda Dixon Gottschild, author of a biography on Brown.

