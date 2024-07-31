Fabric Workshop and Museum names new executive director

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia has a new executive director.

Kelly Shindler, currently director of exhibition for the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, will step into the leadership role in September. Shindler replaces interim director Harry Philbrick, who has served in that role since previous director Christina Vassallo left more than a year ago to take another position in Cincinnati.

Throughout her career, Shindler has held several positions in the arts sector, including developing content for the PBS-TV series Art21, acting as associate curator at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and working in various capacities at the Pew Center.

Board chair Maja Paumgarten said Shindler’s experience in many different aspects of the arts sector made her a standout for the job of overseeing an exhibition museum centered around a visiting artist residency program.

“She’s a curator, she’s worked with artists. She also understands the landscapes of grant-making with her work at Pew. She’s lived in different parts of the country,” Paumgarten said. “She has worn many different hats. With all that experience we felt, as the search committee, that she has this awareness that is vital.”