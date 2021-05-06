In conjunction with the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, participating Latino-owned restaurants are offering a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two entrees. The promotion, which aims to raise awareness of the city’s Latino-owned restaurants, is for dinner only and includes indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery options.

You know when moms tell you not to buy her anything for Mother’s Day? They’re lying. Well, some are. We don’t know too many moms who’d pass up the idea of getting the gift of jewelry on Mother’s Day, so why not take them straight to the source? No guessing necessary. At the International Gem and Jewelry Show this weekend, you don’t have to be a wholesaler or retailer to buy directly from vendors, and choices range from diamonds and other fine jewelry to costume. Experts in jewelry cleaning and repair will be on site as well.

“On Juneteenth” author Annette Gordon-Reed talks to journalist Tracey Matisak about her latest book, which explores the roots of the African American holiday celebration, through the Free Library of Philadelphia programming. Gordon-Reed, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University, won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award in 2009 for “The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family” that explored the previously untold story of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson’s relationship.

There’s not much more unconditional love in the world than you can get from a devoted dog. PAWS, Philadelphia’s largest animal rescue partner that runs two adoption centers as well as a neuter and animal wellness clinic, are working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city. To assist in that effort, PAWS for the Cause is hosting Friday night pet-themed movies through May 28. The lineup: Friday, May 7 – “Marley & Me,” Friday, May 14, – “The Secret Life of Pets,” Friday, May 21 – “Homeward Bound” and Friday, May 28 – “Airbud.” Proceeds from the showings benefit PAWS.

Philadelphia’s annual tech event incorporates the HUE Tech Summit for women of color, the Philly Independent Film Festival, the Technical.ly developer’s conference, the UX Design Slam, and the Philly Startup Leaders’ Entrepreneurs Expo, among panels, discussions, meetups, career-building sessions, and information galore for those in the tech and innovation industry. This year’s event is virtual, but it’s a tech conference, so expect that to be a fairly easy transition.