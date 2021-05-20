We can finally say with some authority that the event’s prognosis is looking much, much brighter. While full-scale festivals have not yet returned, if COVID vaccination rates continue to increase, expect to see some festival announcements later this year. The return of Delaware’s Firefly Festival and Camden’s XPoNential Festival are encouraging signs.

Center City’s first big test of the post-pandemic restaurant climate comes at a good time, as COVID restrictions are being relaxed. The annual discounted dining event offers prix fixe lunch and dinner options, with both inside and outside dining from over 60 participating restaurants. Takeout is available as well at many eateries, but keep in mind, the “new normal” doesn’t yet include spontaneous dining, so make those reservations soon. Discounted parking is $9 at PPA lots and garages.

The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is mounting its 120th annual student art exhibition. This year, the show is a hybrid, with both an online show and one in-person at the academy’s Broad Street location. All of the art can be purchased, with 70% of the proceeds going to PAFA scholarships and 30% going directly to students.

What would happen if the women of Shakespeare’s most famous works got together? Charles George must have wondered too, so he wrote a play about it. Love-struck Juliet meets with five of Shakespeare’s heroines — Desdemona, Ophelia, Cleopatra, Portia, and Katherine — to seek advice on love. Given how things turned out for Juliet, we’re not sure whether the advice was bad or she didn’t heed it, but the concept of imagining how the meeting went down sounds interesting.

In one of the first major concert tours announced post-COVID, My Morning Jacket, the experimental rock band founded in Louisville, Kentucky will head out on a U.S. tour from August through November. They are scheduled for The Mann Center in September to support their latest project “The Waterfall II,” released in 2020. On their Philly tour stop, their opening act is Grammy award winner Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, whose solo album, “Jaime,” was released in 2019.