Following in Philadelphia’s footsteps and in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s death, Memphis, Tennessee, is poised to pass its own Driving Equality Act.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas was the driving force behind Philly’s law, which was enacted last year. He met virtually on Monday with Memphis City Councilmember Michalyn Easter-Thomas to discuss the legislation.

The two lawmakers talked about how the bills came to be, the process of getting them passed, and how each city would track and analyze data.

Philadelphia was the first major U.S. city to pass such a bill, which reclassifies eight minor traffic violations so they cannot be used by police as the sole reason for pulling over drivers.

“We have hundreds of motor vehicle code violations in the City of Philadelphia and the vast majority of them are enforced with a traffic stop,” Thomas said. “The bill doesn’t consist of anything that has a negative impact on public safety… things like speeding or running a red light… swerving in and out of lanes, probable cause… All of those things still warrant a traffic stop.”

Under the Driving Equality Act, which took effect in March 2022, Philly police are not allowed to stop drivers if the only violation is:

Late registration

Relocation of temporary registration

Relocation of license plate

Missing a single brake light

Items hanging from the rearview mirror

Minor bumper issues

Driving with an expired inspection sticker

Driving with an expired emission sticker

Some Philadelphia activists say the outlawed stops are still occurring. At the same time, some police officers think the act has contributed to high rates of car-related crimes.