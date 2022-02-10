Philadelphia police will soon be barred from stopping drivers solely for committing certain minor traffic violations, such as a broken brake light.

Starting Feb. 24, drivers who commit these violations can only be ticketed — and only if an officer has pulled them over for a more serious offense, such as blowing a stop sign or running a red light.

“We’re not going to be mailing tickets,” said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Signed into law in July, the new ban is rooted in recent data that shows Philadelphia police pull over a disproportionate number of Black drivers for minor traffic violations compared to white and Latino drivers. According to the same data, only a small percentage of these stops result in an officer confiscating any kind of contraband, including illegal guns.

Backers hope the “Driving Equality” law will help reduce racial profiling, but also maximize police resources by freeing up officers to enforce more serious violations. Believed to be the first municipal legislation of its kind, the measure was crafted in collaboration with Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, as well as the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

“We’re excited about moving in the direction of positivity and the direction of efficiency, while also looking to continue to improve the level of trust between communities of color and law enforcement because that working relationship is one that’s been damaged in the past,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who introduced the legislation in October 2020 and has personally experienced discrimination behind the wheel.