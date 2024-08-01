Portion of Philly’s Graffiti Pier collapses into Delaware River

    By
  6abc digital staff
    July 31, 2024
A portion of Philly's Graffiti Pier collapsed on Wednesday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after a portion of the Graffiti Pier collapsed on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the report came in around 6:25 a.m. that 10 to 20 feet of the pier collapsed into the water.

Video posted on Reddit show the pier crumbling into the Delaware River.

Crews responded and found no signs of distress in the area.

There have been no reports of anyone missing in connection with the incident.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

