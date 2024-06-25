From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new art exhibit at the Declaration House features descendants of Robert Hemmings, an enslaved servant of Thomas Jefferson.

Sonya Clark’s “The Descendants of Monticello” is prominently displayed through the windows of the home where Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence. The exhibit features videos of the blinking eyes of descendants of Hemmings and others related to the more than 400 people enslaved at Monticello, Jefferson’s home and plantation in Virginia.