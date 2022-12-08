John Dowell is bringing the spirit of Rittenhouse Square to the Barnes Foundation.

He means that literally.

Dowell says Rittenhouse Square is hopping with supernatural phenomena. Whenever he walks through he keeps seeing things twitching in the corner of his vision.

“I’m sort of involved in spirits and stuff in my own personal work and in my life,” said Dowell, 81, a photographer and artist in Philadelphia. “I see this thing, something’s moving, and I keep jerking my head trying to find out what it is.”

“My wife would say to me, ‘Why are you juggling your head?’ I say, ‘Don’t you see ’em?’ And she says, ‘I’m going home,” he said.

Dowell wants people to see what he sees. “John Dowell: A Public Intimate Space” is a performance installation involving his large-scale photography, 10 feet tall, mounted on wheeled stands. Those mobile, semi-transparent images have been choreographed into a dance by Zane Booker, performed to an original composition by Maya Miro Johnson, a student at the Curtis Institute.

The atrium of the Barnes Foundation, where the piece will be performed on Thursday, has the scale of a cathedral. The audience is invited to wander through the installation space before an approximately 30-minute performance.

The dark space is dramatically lit with theatrical lighting, filled with Johnson’s densely layered music, a pre-recorded track of strings, voices, electronics, and manipulated sounds.

“I drove the young composer crazy,” said Dowell. “I said, ‘I want a church. I want a church.’ She’s a very creative person, into sound and stuff. I was like, ‘Hey, I want to go to church.’”

If you want to see spirits in the park, Dowell says look up.

“There’s the old saying that spirits are always hanging up in the trees. So I made extended photographs of trees,’” he said. “I took the liberty to create things that I thought might relate to spirits, like women sitting on benches, but putting them up in the trees. I got benches floating in the trees.”

Dowell’s photographs of leafless trees in winter are collages, with translucent figures floating in unexpected places. You might find one of them tickling the margins of your vision.

“I’m basically a surrealist. I’m building these images, these experiences that I think might trigger some thinking, some idea in the viewer,” he said. “I need the viewer to finish my idea.”