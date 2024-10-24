Mickalene Thomas’ homecoming at the Barnes is ‘All About Love’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The day before her internationally touring exhibition “All About Love” opened at the Barnes Foundation on Oct. 20, Mickalene Thomas hosted a soft opening for about a hundred friends and family.

The show’s stop at the Barnes is a homecoming for the native of Camden, whose work is known around the world but has never had a solo exhibition in this region.

“There are a lot of family members who are seeing the work for the first time, many of them only seen it and reproductions,” Thomas said. “It’s been really incredible to see how they connect with the work in person. The reproductions don’t do the work justice.”

Monumental and glittery, Mickalene Thomas’ portraits of Black women are a fever of reverence, play, nostalgia and erotic desire. Many of the works are made with a collage effect, layering textures over patterns with veins of rhinestones that make the pieces sparkle, something impossible to replicate in printed reproductions.

“They have to glimmer. We have to shine,” she said. “They are hung at a height so that you’re looking up to them. They’re feeling very angelic, like goddesses.”