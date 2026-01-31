What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Saanvi Kulkarni, 17, of Livingston, plans to take full advantage of a new voting law in New Jersey that allows some 17-year-olds to cast ballots in primary elections if they turn 18 before the general election.

The high school senior is set to cast her first vote in the 11th Congressional District special primary election on Feb. 4, and plans to vote again in the special general election on April 16, one day after she turns 18.

“In the United States a big advantage of our system is that we can complain, like when things don’t go the way that we want them to in our government we’re allowed to complain about it. But I don’t think complaining is enough, I think you also need to use your voice,” she told WHYY News.

Kulkarni is among the first group of 17-year-olds to benefit from the New Voter Empowerment Act that went into effect earlier this year.

Beth Thompson, the president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials and the supervisor of the Hunterdon County Board of Elections, said the new law is designed to make teens aware of their civic duties and get them involved with the democratic process.

“I think that young people have a right to vote in the primary, to have their voice heard so that other people aren’t just making the choices,” she said.

Erik Cruz Morales, the director of democracy for the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, agreed that the New Voter Empowerment Act empowers young voters.

“It gives them an opportunity to become civically engaged and I think there’s a lot of appetite for young people to get involved right now, so we’re hoping that people come out to vote,” he said.

Heather Richner, the associate council in the democracy and justice program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, said there is evidence that the earlier people vote, the more likely they will continue to vote. She said giving 17-year-olds a seat at the table makes sense.

“This strengthens democracy for our future,” she said.

“We’re hoping this is going to make New Jersey a leader for voting rights in this country, especially as we head down a path where voting rights are being attacked,” she said.